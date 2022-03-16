GHAMRO elects new board members

GHAMRO finally holds elections

Seven electorates out of 15 to lead GHAMRO board

Diana Hopeson leads GHAMRO board elections



Rex Omar maintains position as GHAMRO board member



The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) has released the official results of the elections held on, March 15, 2022.



The National Electoral Commission (NCE) has listed the following members as the new GHAMRO Board for the next four years.



Diana Hopeson, Kofi Abraham, Rex Owusu Marfo, Elizabeth Tagoe, Yaw Agyemang Badu, Francis Omare Adofo and Francis Boahen were the names that made it to the top.

The electorates for the GHAMRO elections were made up of music publishers, producers and composers.



In 2021, GHAMRO suffered some delays in the elections when some members filed a writ at the high court seeking to place an injunction on the elections.



After contemplating the said motion by the lawyers, the court overlooked the case in favour of the society to encourage it to continue its electoral processes.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the voting process was held at the following branches of the centre for National Culture in the respective regions; Brong Ahafo – Sunyani, Ashanti Region – Kumasi, Central Region – Cape Coast, Volta Region – Ho. For other regions, it was held at the following venues: Greater Accra Region – Accra (CIBT Hall), Western Region – Takoradi (Melody Hotel), Oti – Kpassa (Y Good Morning Hotel), Upper East – Bolgatanga (Asongetaaba) and Upper West – Wa (Royal Lodge Hotel).



Other aspirants include, John Mensah Sarpong, Benjamin Mensah, Kwame Adinkra, Kwakye Kwabena Kabobo, Oheneba Kissi, Benny Wood Ruthy, George Ofori Atta and Kwesi Ernest Ennin.