GHAMRO to distribute royalties from Dec. 22

The Ghana Music Royalties Organization (GHAMRO) has disclosed its intentions to disburse royalties from December 22 2021 to the end of January 2022.

In a press release signed by its general secretary, Prince Tsegah, the music rights society stated that the distribution will be in two folds.



It entails the ‘General’ and the ‘Title Specific’.



The monies meant for distribution also include funds received from CAPASSO of South Africa for works used on the online digital platforms.



Read the full press release below



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) wishes to announce the start of Royalty distribution from Wednesday 22nd December 2021. The same shall continue to the end of January 2022.



This year’s distribution will be in two folds, the General and the Title Specific which also includes monies received from CAPASSO of South Africa for works used on the online digital platforms.



Whilst the general distribution will ensure that Right Owners receive royalty payments across board, the title specific will cater for monitored logs from local networks and the online streaming distribution.



In order to provide access for the benefit of Right Owners, GHAMRO shall soon publish the names of Artiste/Right Owners whose works have accrued royalties to enable them to update and regularize the documentation needed.



GHAMRO reminds all commercial music users of their copyright obligations for 2022 and wishes all right owners, business affiliates, and music users a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year

SIGNED



Prince Tsegah



0244670554