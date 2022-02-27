GHAMRO yet to pay my royalties after 21 years of doing music – Noble Nketsiah

Gospel singer, Noble Nketsiah

Gospel musician, Noble Nketsiah has opened up on his royalties’ status after so many years in the music industry.

While some complain about receiving meagre amounts, Noble’s issue is different.



Speaking in an interview on Omy TV’s ‘Let’s Talk Entertainment’ with Sur Roy, monitored by Zionfelix.net, the popular musician disclosed that he has not received even a penny from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



Noble Nketsiah indicated that he has registered with GHAMRO but his 21 years of existence as a musician has not earned him royalties.



He added that he has not been paying attention to it after he realized nothing was coming from them.

A lot of Ghanaian musicians have complained about how GHAMRO handle royalties issues in the country.



Watch the video below:



