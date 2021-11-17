GHOne TV employs 'cyberbully' Journalist Albert

Journalist Albert (M) with Bola Ray and Nana Aba Anamoah

News coming in indicates that the EIB Network has offered employment to Journalist Albert, the young man identified as a habitual cyberbully by broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah.

In a photo making rounds on social media, Albert was pictured with the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah and the Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, Bola Ray.



Confirming the news, Caleb Nii Boye, who is a producer and host of ShowBizonStarr in a post on Twitter revealed that Albert is now a staff of GHOne TV.



He will commence work this coming Monday.



In a tweet dated November 17, Caleb wrote: "Meeting done. @BongoIdeas1 starts work with @GHOneTVon Monday."



It would be recalled that the young man in question was humiliated by judges of 'The Next TV Star', Bridget Otoo, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah during his audition.

He was identified as the face behind a Twitter account noted for trolling persons including Serwaa of GHOne TV and actress Lydia Forson.



When he faced the judges, Nana Aba dared him to say the 'nonsense' he's been spewing on Twitter to her face.



"…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” she said to Albert.



Giving his account, the young man alleged that he was chased out of the studios and called a thief.



Journalist Albert added that he also lost his job as a writer at the news website, GhBase.

"I met @TheRealBolaRay and @thenanaaba today and they have given me a new chance. Starting #AntiCyberBullying campaign with @EIBNetworkGhana," Albert wrote in a tweet.















