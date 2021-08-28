GIJ student wins 2021 edition of Miss International

The winner and runner ups were awarded with a trip to Dubai

Miss Adiza Shaibu Addo, a Level 100 Student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, was crowned this year’s Miss International Ghana 2021.

This year’s delegates presented heartwarming messages and impactful projects to the admiration of everyone present and online audience on Facebook and on television.



The focus of this project-based pageant is to allow more young people to serve humanity and impact their communities with their beauty and intelligence.



Young people were given the opportunity to make a difference in their communities and provided support to Orphans at the Christ Faith Foster Home, Frafraha and Nyame Dua Orphanage at Nana Krom. The youth need a new direction to positive involvement in problem-solving and a new lens about themselves as well as their possibilities to drive change in their communities. Miss International Ghana pageant is one such event that is doing exactly so for our Young Ladies.



One thing that was so special about this year’s event was the pre-event activities where delegates were taken through a workshop on ‘Getting Tomorrow Ready’, they were mentored and they each adopted an orphan to mentor and support with educational materials and food at the Christ Faith Foster Home, Frafraha. The project was a way of looking at how young ladies can support and deepen their Humanitarian Services towards the plight of less privileged children.



The winner and her three runners’ up will have a vacation trip sponsored by the organizers to Dubai to attend the third biggest global event, ‘the World Trade Expo 2021’. All contestants were presented with very expensive hampers.

Miss Adiza Shaibu Addo of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) emerged as the winner and was award a trip to Dubai, a fridge and a monthly allowance for a year.



Miss Michael Ama Wekem popularly known as Mimi of Alliance Franchise emerged as the 1st Runner Up and was also awarded a vacation trip to Dubai and a paid three-days online international workshop on the road to success.



Miss Joy Bless Ahli-Ayao of Doxa Open University has been crowned the 2nd Runner Up and was also awarded a trip to Dubai. Miss Peace Angeley Anyetei of Komenda College of Education was awarded 3rd Runner Up and was also awarded a trip to Dubai.



Miss Naomi Akpabil of Blue Afrique Agency was also awarded GH¢2,000.00 cedis as prize package while Miss Seraphina Ama Kpenu and Miss Rolanda Clement walked away with GH¢1,000.00 and GH¢350.00 Cedis respectively.



Other awards and titles were as follows:

Miss Beauty With a Purpose – Miss Ahli - Ayao Joy Bless



Miss Popularity – Miss Michael Ama Wekem



Miss Photogenic – Miss Michael Ama Wekem



Miss Elegance – Miss Adiza Shaibu



Miss Personality – Miss Peace AngeleyAnyetei.

Top Model – Miss Adiza Shaibu Addo



Miss Talent – Miss Adiza Shaibu Addo



Miss Eloquence – Miss Peace Anyeley Anyetei



Most Disciplined – Miss Naomi AKpabil



Most Fashionable – Miss Adiza Shaibu Addo

Best Evening Wear – Miss Ahli -Ayao Joy Bless



Best Swimmer – Miss Seraphina Ama Kpenu



The night also witnessed the honouring of Irene Serwah Ofori of Newmont Ghana and Prince Frimpong Obuobi, MD of Compuville Systems Ltd as this year’s MIG National Gold Benefactors. Irene Serwah Ofori was also this year’s Workshop Facilitator and the Queen’s official Mentor.



According to the organizers, they believe the country needs to empower more young people to participate in community development, learn to be patriotic, learn employable skills outside the classroom to complement school work and develop the spirit of serving humanity.



“Inclusive support to ensure young girls continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to make a difference in their communities. Young people were on the frontlines of the struggle to build a better Ghana for all and we need to include them in addressing our challenges and solving our problems. Let’s guarantee them a seat at the table as we build a Ghana-based on inclusive, fair, and sustainable development for all. Let’s give,” a statement from the organizers said.