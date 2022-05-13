GMA UK: Black Kat GH deserves credit for newly added categories - Sammy Flex

Black Kat GH

Sensational Ghanaian rapper, Black Kat GH is back in the news, this time for an incredible feat in connection with Ghana Music Awards, UK.

Discussing issues bothering on the prestigious award scheme in the UK to recognize the works of Ghanaian musicians on Sammy Flex TV, Entertainment Pundit, Sammy Flex revealed that, some crucial categories would have hugely missed out, but for the indulgence of Black Kat GH.



"The industry can be thankful to Black Kat GH, a UK- based Ghanaian musician, who called organisors to consider including the Hiphop artiste and hiphop song of the year categories.



"Well, clearly, Black Kat GH is a rapper, so restricting the categories to afro beats, afro fusion and the rest meant that, artistes like him, would be sidelined in the scheme geared at celebrating musical talents of Ghanaians beyond the shore of Ghana (UK)", Sammy Flex recounted.

In his estimation, Black Kat GH, is not merely doing good for himself by releasing hit songs back to back, but also deserves credits for the inclusion of hiphop artiste and hiphop song of the year categories.



Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK, who are expected to give away 46 awards to deserving artistes, have stated that the 2022 edition of the awards will be launched in Ghana in June while the main event will come off in August.



Black Kat GH is popular for hit songs including, “Human Being No Good” Ft Choirmaster of Praye, “Kumerican Anthem”, “Mo Awu” (Dem Dead) ft Ed Ill, “Wo ye Real” ft Flowking Stone, I Do It ft Teresa D, among others.