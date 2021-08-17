GMA-UK: Music producer Samuel Ababio receives nomination

Music producer, Samuel Ababio

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah, Contributor

It has been an array of nominations for superstars comprising musicians, producers, and engineers based in Ghana and the UK at the forthcoming Ghana Music Awards-UK (GMA-UK) billed to hold on October 9, 2021, in the UK.

The awards seek to celebrate the achievements of our homegrown musicians and producers across the UK and Ghana over the last year.



Samuel Ababio gets the nod in the Best Music Producer of the Year category.



The music producer extraordinaire is a UK-based Ghanaian music producer whose penchant for making beats dates back to his church days.



Without producers, there would be no landscape for artists to roam freely and get their verses off. Samuel Ababio is one of the best producers out there combining innovation, risk-taking, and visionary competencies to bring ideas of artists to life and etch them into musical history.

The CEO of E_tee Muzik Lab has produced several top musicians across Europe. Among some are Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, Sandra Black, Veronica Nelson, Minister Kofi, Akosua, Eloho Efemuai, all based in the UK; Blessed Twins from Italy, Pastor Julie Oppong in Ghana, among other notable musicians.



With several award-winning production records, the producer is reaching for the crest of the Ghanaian and UK music scene. One of his records is “Besuka” composed by Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, topped UK gospel music charts for many weeks. Samuel Ababio further emblazoned his essence in pop culture with Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah’s “Conqueror”, where he delivers an eargasmic mixture of Afrobeats and reggae.



With finesse and creativity, Samuel Ababio has championed sounds that enjoy global praise. He has also played a colossal role in the evolution of many Gospel music giants. His records for artists incredibly mark a sonic identity that symbolizes their creative ingenuity and socio-cultural orientation.



Samuel Ababio is undoubtedly making Ghana proud with his talent in Europe.