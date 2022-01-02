GMA-USA calls for nominations

Filing for nomination is open from January 1 to 31, 2022

The prestigious Ghana Music Awards-USA has called for nomination for this year's GMA-USA 2022.

Dubbed "The Music Matters," the CEO in an interview said, after carefully reviewing last year's event, the board, academy and the executive are poised for a top-notch show this year, hence the early call for nomination for all US Based Ghanaian Artistes. He said filing for nomination is open from 1st to 31st January 2022.



Below are the US-BASED CATEGORIES



1. US Based Discovery Act of the Year



2. US Based African Act of The Year



3. US Based Female Artiste of the Year

4. US Based Male Artiste of the Year



5. Best US Based Afro Pop Artiste



6. US Based Best Gospel Song of the Year



7. US Based Gospel Artiste of the Year



8. US Based Best Male Vocalist of the Year

9. US Based Female Vocalist of the Year



10. Afro Pop Song of the Year



11. US Based Best Rapper of the Year



12. Most Popular US Based Artiste of The Year



13. Best US Based D.J of the Year

14. US Based Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year



15. US Based Music Video of the Year



16. US Based Highlife Song of the Year



17. Best US Based Highlife Artiste of the Year