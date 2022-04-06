GMB Queen Baci ties the knot in a private ceremony

0
Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former beauty queen and winner of 2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Abigail Baciara Bentie, better known as Baci, has married her sweetheart in a private ceremony.

Baci, who was a representative of the Upper West Region, gained fame after grabbing the crown in the competition.

The young diplomat now known as Mrs Baciara Gyasi tied the knot in an all-white themed wedding that had in attendance 40 guests.

Baci dazzled in an off-should gown designed by Ghanaian designer, Création Tenni and rocked pixie hair with a fascinator for her big day.

The intimate union which had on board top Ghanaian wedding vendors was graced by close friends and family

