GMB’s Amoani to be engaged as Ghana’s STEM Ambassador – Education Minister

Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Sara Sally Odei-Amoani

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced that Miss Sara Sally Odei-Amoani who represented the Eastern Region at this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful will be engaged to promote STEM education across the country.

Amoani who was the third runner-up in this year’s competition gave a good account of herself when she took it upon herself to educate viewers on the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).



Her presentations over the weeks seem to have caught the eye of the Education Minister who believes that appointing her as an ambassador to tour the country and make the good news about stem known will go a long way to encourage especially girls on need to embrace STEM education.

Announcing the decision to engage Amoani at a forum, the Education Minister said ” we’ve heard more about STEM these days, not only are we building STEM schools, but we also want to support existing schools to implement the STEM curriculum. STEM has become a household name now that I’m told in Ghana’s Most Beautiful show on TV3, there was a young woman called Amoani whose sole focus was on STEM and she has given STEM a good name by pushing STEM to the highest level possible.



I’m very happy I’m going to meet with her to offer her the opportunity to become the STEM ambassador of Ghana. I will find sponsors for her so that she will get the necessary resources to travel around the country to talk to girls to provide opportunities for them to pursue STEM. Invariably our young women have been scared out of STEM and I think Amoani will do a better job for us,” he said while speaking at a CHASS event in Koforidua.