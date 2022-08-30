GNGMA 2022: Qweku Glover wins best online/blogging promoter of the year

Qweku Glover at Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022

Qweku Glover has been adjudged the Best Online/Blogging Music Promoter for the year 2022 at the just-ended Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

Qweku Glover, known in real life as Qweku Nyarko Glover, beat the likes of Sister Gina, Sellas Manna, Wyse Brain, and six others to emerge winner in the Best Online/Blogging Music Promoter of the Year category.



His emergence as the Best Online/Blogging Music Promoter came as no surprise due to his outstanding contribution to Gospel music promotion which spans over a half-decade of consistency.



Qweku Glover is the CEO of Glovershub (www.glovershub.com), a Christian entertainment platform that provides services like artiste management, development, events, tours, song lyrics, and music promotion, based in Accra, Ghana. His outfit works with several topnotch and bankable Gospel musicians encompassing Minister Yvonne, Empress Gifty, Minister MOG, Celestine Donkor, Kofi Karikari, Herty Corgie, Ruth Adjei, and Dela Manuella, among others in the country.



The CEO of Glovershub took away the plaque that honoured him for promoting songs better than many others in the country.

Receiving the Awards, Qweku Glover beaming with smiles expressed profound appreciation to his fans for pushing him to accomplish such a milestone in his blogging career.



The awards scheme, established by Global Expert Recovery, celebrates outstanding Ghanaian gospel acts in the country and diaspora.



The 5th edition of GNGMA came off over the weekend at the National Theatre in Accra on 27th August 2022.



The award ceremony witnessed a massive performance from some of Ghana’s leading Gospel musicians like Celestine Donkor and KobbySalm.