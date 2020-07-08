Entertainment

GOWA to open nominations soon

Nominations for the third edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) will officially open on July 30, 2020, the organizers have announced.

The awards will confer honours on Ghanaian women who contribute their quota to societies through charity and socioeconomic developmental projects.



This year’s event billed for October would confer honours on Ghanaian women who had impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.



Organizers of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards, ASKOF Productions, have envisaged an improved awards scheme as they look to bring new innovations.



BEATWAVES gathered that the launch of the event would take place on September 1; and at the launch the organizers would unveil a shortlist of personalities to be honoured at this year’s awards ceremony slated for October in Accra.



Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the awards, says they look to acknowledge game-changers in their respective fields of endeavors, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic undoubtedly has prompted majority of people to reach out to the needy, vulnerable and frontline workers among others.



“It is important to reward some women who are doing their best in the fight against the deadly virus and making an impact in various fields.



“Our team has put in place measures to ensure that all the Covid-19 protocols are strictly observed to ensure a successful awards ceremony,” she said in an interview.



Meanwhile entries can be sent via GOWA’s official email – ghowomenawards@gmail.com and www.askofproduction.com and GOWA’s social media platforms – @gowaawards on Instagram and Facebook.



Nominations are scheduled to end on August 20, 2020, with the official announcement of nominees set for September 1, 2020.

This year’s awards are sponsored by Tasty Tom, Twellium Industries, Ceejay Multimedia, Rwanda Air etc.



Some of the previous winners include film actress and entrepreneur, Martha Ankomah, who was named Brand Influencer of the Year; and Madam Barbara Asher Ayisi, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, who was also adjudged Outstanding Woman in Politics.



Juliet Bawah grabbed the Sports Journalist of the Year award, while popular gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, was adjudged as the most thriving music personality under the year of review.



The likes, Linda Ampah, Naana Hayford, Joana Gyan and Edem Fierre received honorary awards for impacting lives in their respective endeavours.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.