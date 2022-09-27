GRAMMY CEO gives artistes guidebook to winning a GRAMMY Award

GRAMMY boss giving tips on how to win a GRAMMY

Grammy Awards CEO, Harvey Mason Jr, during an exclusive dinner meeting with artistes has explained how a musician can win a GRAMMY.

According to the GRAMMY boss, to win a GRAMMY, one needs to live in the United States of America and be a part of the GRAMMY Academy.



“In order to win a GRAMMY, first, you've got to be part of the Academy and then the membership of the Academy will vote for you.



“If you are a member of the Academy, you've got to be a professional in the United States, for now, the United States,” he disclosed.



He also noted that once an artiste makes music and will live in the US, he can now submit his works to the GRAMMY Academy board which is made up of different artistes.



When the submission is finished, he referenced that these artistes assess their own companions and get to pick whose music they like better.

“Right now, if you are a working professional in the United States, you become a member of the Recording Academy, once you are a member of the Recording Academy, all the music is submitted, the members listen to it and you are evaluated on the quality of the art.



“Not the sales, not the streams, not the how many fans, not the how many followers but purely on the opinion, and it's very hard. As you all know because it's subjective,” he added.



He, moreover, expressed that artistes needn't bother to be with a recording label or have a huge fanbase, simply their unadulterated ability is sufficient to win them an award with the GRAMMY.



“So Best Song, Best Record, just the opinion of the membership in that particular year and that's how you win a GRAMMY.



“That's it, the vote is the vote. There’s no committee, there are no journalists, no labels, just music professionals voting for their peers. Period,” he noted.

Present at the dinner were the likes of Efya, Sarkodie, Tems, Edem, MOG Music among many other artistes.





ADA/BB