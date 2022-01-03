GTA hints on negotiating discounted event fees for PWDs

Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs at GTA, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi

Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, has stated that his outfit will soon hold a meeting with event organizers on discounting event fees for Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

According to him, this initiative will encourage more people living with disabilities to patronize events in the country. He noted that PWDs are very important people who need not be marginalized.



Speaking on the special Christmas edition of the Happy Morning Show hosted by Lilipearl Baaba Otoo, Mr. Kusi explained that the GTA has the interest of PWDs at heart. Hence, the need to collaborate with private event organizers to ensure that the fees are reduced for these special ones.



“When it comes to the events fees, it is our goal to have discussions with the relevant stakeholders involved and see how best we can assist PWDs. We are looking to have a discussion to that effect. It is very important that as a people we think about PWDs,” he said.

He added, “When we meet with these event organizers, I believe we will have to compromise on discounted fees for Persons with Disabilities (PWD)”.



Mr. Kusi further encouraged event organizers to make their events easily accessible to persons living with disabilities.



“We have informed event organizers to kindly and respectfully give PWD special dispensations. Most of these events are private-sector driven. So, it is these event organizers that bring events for us to stamp our support. Therefore, we have collaborations with these organisers to let them understand that entrances to places must be accessible to PWDs,” he said.