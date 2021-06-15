GTA issues guidelines ahead of theatres, cinema halls reopening

Ghana will soon reopen cinemas and theatres

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has issued an operational guideline ahead of the reopening of cinemas and theatres.

This comes weeks after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hinted on the reopening of cinemas and theatres at the launch of the Presidential Film Pitch Series.



According to a release from the Ghana Tourism Authority, only cinema and theater establishments licensed by GTA shall operate after securing a permit.



“Approval will be by the issuance of a regular operational license for Cinema/Theatre establishments and a provisional license (in the case of premiering of a movie at any other venue) by the Ghana Tourism Authority. The establishments are expected to train in-house COVID-19 ambassadors, responsible for ensuring the strict adherence to all covid protocols.”



Details of patrons are also to be submitted to the Ghana Tourism Authority.



“Cinema/Theatre establishments must train in-house stewards who will be responsible for COVID-19 protocols. Name and contacts must be submitted to the Ghana Tourism Authority. The Ghana Health Service will provide



capacity building as support. Only Cinema/Theatre Establishments licensed by the Ghana Tourism Authority shall operate”

The twelve-point guidelines also require operators to strictly practice social distancing, frequently disinfect all surfaces, designate isolation areas in the facility, display “No Masks, No Entry’ signage and enhance ventilation in halls.



A routine check and enforcement will be conducted by the Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.











