Ga women like begging - Nii Funny on why he didn't marry a Ga woman

Ghanaian artiste, Nii Funny has highlighted why he opted to marry a Black American woman and not a Ga woman from his native tribe.

Speaking on Okay FM, the artiste mentioned that he dislikes the fact that many Ga women like to beg for money for unnecessary things.



He cited an example that a Ga woman can come to you and request money to buy cloth to attend a funeral of someone she has no affiliations too.



“They don't like me. They fear me. They think I will not take them anywhere. One thing I don't like about the Ga women is that they like begging. Any little thing, they want to do this and that.



“They can ask you for 1000 cedis and 2000 cedis to buy cloth, and if you ask them what they need cloth for, they will tell you their brother’s father’s brother’s friend’s little brother’s brother’s son’s son has got a funeral. It's too much,” he said speaking Ga.

The artiste also added that “Some of these funerals are not important.”







