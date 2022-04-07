Gabby Otchere-Darko attacked after praising Black Sherif

Gabby praises Blacko

Social media users attack Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko claims there is no turning back for Black Sherif



Black Sherif releases new single ‘Kwaku the Traveler’



Black Sherif has amassed so much love from fans around the world including that of Gabby Otchere-Darko after the release of his new single ‘Kwaku the Traveler’.



The lawyer and communication strategist in a social media post has branded Black Sherif’s new single as a worldwide hit.



The song 'Kwaku The Traveller' has amassed close to a million views on YouTube.



“A real big international hit made in Ghana - and will get bigger and bigger and bigger. No turning back for Black Sherif,” he shared on his official Twitter on April 6, 2022.

Although the statement made by the leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), praised Black Sherif, the comments under his post gathered controversial responses.



Many of the comments under the post were attacks from social media users because of his political affiliation with the New Political Party for the failing economy.



Some reactions shared by some social media users read:



“No disrespect Sir but are you aware your party is losing the next election?. Just a simple reminder.



“We are talking entertainment and music, yet some can’t even look away from this toxic politics for a second. Am shocked, surprised, and wonder if that put food on the table actually!



“Pls don't come here and spoil his career for us wai…he’s our only source of happiness after yr uncle n his family messed us up…dey yr dey we beg.

“Sure. A song that will be an inspiration for many; both young and old.



“I hope you’re not planning on taxing his talents too.”



Meanwhile, Black Sherif before his newly released single, ‘Kwaku the Traveler' had given Ghanaians a taste of it at the 3Music Awards held on March 26, 2022.



The song, which was released on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, trended on Twitter after its release with many social media users and YouTubers reacting to it with so much love.



