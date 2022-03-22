0
Menu
Entertainment

Gadzisberg earns management deal with Chairman 1 Entertainment and Coded Music Production

Gadzisberg Musician, Gadzisberg

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: Jonilar Laryea

Ghanaian musician, Gadzisberg on Saturday, 19th March, 2022 signed a five (5) year management contract with chairman 1 entertainment and coded music production.

Even though details of the contracts remain undisclosed, representative of both Label, Mr. Benjamin Antwi better known in the music industry as Mr. Shark indicated that the label will provide financial and technical support for production, distribution, branding, promotion and marketing among other things.

He also mentioned the record labels are committed to engaging other avenues necessary for the growth of their signee during his tenure of work.

In response and acceptance of his new journey with the labels, Gadzisberg extends his appreciation to the leadership and representatives for considering working with him. He also assured them of his commitment to ensure good returns on their investment and the growth of the brand as a musician above all things. He also urged the media and invited guests present to check out his first two singles, ‘Black love’ and “Mata no dey” on all digital stores.

The signing of the Tema-based creative happened on Saturday 19 at BBNZ Live studios Accra in the presence of the Press, industry stalwarts, friends and parents of the musician who also wished him well on his new journey.

Source: Jonilar Laryea
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival