Gallaxy make comeback with new banger ‘Krokromi’ featuring Kelvynboy

Gallaxy with Kelvynboy

Ghanaian Afrobeats duo, Gallaxy have teamed up with award-winning musician Kelvynboy for their latest single titled “Krokromi”.

The new tune “Krokromi” which translates in English as “Pamper Me” is something different from the camp of the musical duo who have churned out numerous hit singles over the past years.



The song produced by awarding beat maker MOG is accompanied by heartwarming visuals with serenade performance from the musical duo who are known in real life as Randsford Ohene (Bra Chiky) and David Adjeiwoda (Kwesi Dav).



Kelvynboy as usual does not disappoint with ruthless and soothing singing prowess setting a nice tempo on the song.

Gallaxy is known for their “Woti Ate” hit-making single which topped music charts for many weeks in 2017.



They were nominated for the Best Group in the maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA together with R2Bees, Keche and VVIP.