Gambo showers Abeiku Santana with GH¢5 notes

Gambo showers Abeiku with money

Gambo promotes new song

Gambo claims he supports people who promote his music



Gambo shows love to Abeiku Santana and some workers of Okay FM



Ghanaian rapper, Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, has painted the studios of Okay FM with wades of money after an interview with Abeiku Santana.



In a video shared on the official account of the radio station, the singer was at the studios to promote his new single dubbed “Settle” which features music duo, Keche.



During the artiste’s interview, he mentioned that he feels loved knowing his music is touching the lives of his fans and isn't pained when he has to help any one of them in need.

“If you meet people who support your work and you are helping them out, it's not painful. Sometimes, you will go to places and you will hear people say ‘Chale this gut has been doing well for you’, especially the young boys.



“For this reason, you would like to show appreciation to them all the time. You just say 'thank you so much for taking time out of your day to listen to my song and posting them, mentioning my name and tweeting it,” he said.



It was after the interview that the rapper decided to flaunt his wealth as he sprayed five cedi notes on Abeiku Aggrey Santana and some of the workers present in the studio.



Since his appearance on the music scene in 2020 with his first single 'Kwacha', Gambo has built a brand and reputation for himself.



According to him, he believes musicians in Ghana need to invest heavily in producing quality and classic music videos and projecting Ghana as a land of opportunities.

On February 28, 2021, Gambo released the official video for his single ‘Drip’.



Drip was one of the fine tunes off Gambo's 'New Era' Extended Play. It featured Edem.



