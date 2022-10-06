Gasmilla drops new single ‘Odo Ndwom’ on October 7

Secular artiste, Gasmilla

Musician Gasmilla, is set to release his new single named 'Odo Ndwom' on October 7, 2022.

Speaking with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb’s E-Forum, he revealed that the song is targeted at individuals profoundly fascinated with the idea of love.



“I'm dropping a new single called ‘Odo Ndwom’ for the love nation. Some of us believe in love. It is dropping on the 7th of this month.



“I also have a project coming next year but for now ‘Odo Ndwom’ is the song that I will be dropping on the 7th and by next week, I will drop the video as well,” he said.



According to the artiste, although many people have speculated that he has been dormant in the music business for some time, he divulged that he was working on dropping his new project titled ‘The 15th’.

“If someone is watching and wondering what I have been up to, I have been working on ‘Body of Work’.



"I dropped a project called 15th. 15th has five songs on it because I was born on the 15th of December and I believe a star was born onto this earth on that day. I have five songs on there which symbolise the edges of the star,” he shared.



