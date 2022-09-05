Gays need hospitals and not jail - Blakk Rasta

Radio Personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta

Media personality and musician, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has expressed that people who are attracted to the same sex are in need of medical treatment and not jail.

Speaking with Ismail Akwei on the Low Down Show aired on GhanaWeb TV, the ‘Daaro Daaro’ artiste stated that he doubts people who are gay are sane.



“If I go by what he says, then I think that a man sleeping with another man is totally abhorrent. It's not normal and, for that matter, these people need to be taken to a place where they can get help but rather support a bill that has to do with the imbalance of the mind,” he said.



According to him, from time immemorial, it has been documented that when a man is attracted to another man, it is an act considered appalling, but then a man expects to have a certain amount of freedom to do what they desire.



“For me, I want to understand why a man would want to sleep with another man. From my readings, it is because human beings want to have some kind of freedom as to who they can love and who they cannot love.



“Reading from the past tells me that when a man wants to sleep with another man, it's madness. In Germany, there is a hospital for gay people, a man who wants to sleep with another man, and great philosophers attributed that to mental imbalance,” he added.

He also backed his claim with a statement from the Medical Director for the Accra Psychiatrist Hospital, Dr Kwasi, who noted that it was madness for people of the same sex to be found with each other.



“I live in a country called Ghana, and there is a chief psychiatrist, Dr. Kwasi, who has said it is madness for a man to sleep with another man. In order words, there is a mental imbalance somewhere,” he shared.







