Genevieve shares new post to rubbish rumours she has mental health issues

Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, who a couple of days ago deleted all her pictures and unfollowed everyone on social media has been rumoured to be struggling with mental health.



However, a new post she has made available to a few people which has been shared on various social media platforms rubbishes the claims being made about the actress's mental health.



In the new post shared on one of the Nigerian blogs, PunchNewsPapers, spots the beautiful Nigerian actress as she flashes a smile while playing with art and painting.

Genevieve wore her natural hair which she covered with a bucket hat in a simple and low-key fashion style which matched the environment she was in.



Rumours that the actress may have some challenges went rife after failing to celebrate her 40th birthday on Instagram.



The speculations ran wild when she unfollowed everyone and deleted all her Instagram posts.



This prompted the Actors Guild Nigeria to react, stating that although they are unaware of the Lionheart actress’ condition, they will make some inquiries.



Meanwhile, a report by Vanguard Nigeria, states that a close friend of the actress, German-based Nigerian blogger and journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus has now debunked the claims and shed more light on what the actress is indeed going through.

Shedding light on the issue via a lengthy Instagram post, Stella Dimokorkus confirmed that the actress is battling a medical condition that has been going on for quite some time now but does not involve whatever is being rumoured.



As and when details of her condition will be made known, it will be reported.



