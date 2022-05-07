0
George Andah gave me the biggest endorsement ever in my career – Samini

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Reggae and Dancehall musician, Mr Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known by his stage name Samini, has commended the former MTN Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Nenyi George Andah for awarding him his biggest ambassadorial deal ever in his career as a musician, which fetched him a lot of opportunities.

The “LINDA” hitmaker made this disclosure during the book launch of the former MTN Chief Marketing Officer, Mr George Andah titled “DETERMINED TO DO MORE”, on April 24, 2022, in Accra.

Samini recounted how he met Mr George Andah and earned the biggest ambassadorial role with MTN company limited.

As soon as he grabbed the microphone, he asked rhetorically, “should I talk about my relationship with the man like Mr George Andah???.

“The biggest endorsement deal for me in my career happened through my link with Mr George Andah.

"And lo and behold, until today, I am still connected with the Biggest TELCO brand in the country, MTN Ghana, and I must say a big thank you to Mr George Andah for that opportunity because it is one of the biggest milestones in my career."

