George Britton reveals how Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ tops charts

Ghanaian Musician, Camidoh and Manager, George Britton

Celebrated Ghanaian blogger and artiste manager, George Britton, has revealed how he has been able to keep Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ single on top charts in Africa and across the globe.

George Britton made these revelations in an interview on Y 97.9 FM during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show with HypemanFerrgy. Admitting to the popular notion that human effort and appeals were needed to make songs successful and hits, the entertainment critic explained that his team made use of promoters and agencies in cities where Camidoh’s songs were most streamed.



“With my team, we are concerned about data and science, we are concerned as to who is listening to our songs as to where in Ghana or where in the world the person is listening from in the world. So, if we can find this information we follow up with ads, we try to engage agencies and promoters in these cities or countries to help us keep it trending,” he said.

In response to how he was able to capture the Nigerian music market, George explained that his team was able to achieve success by befriending some industry players in Nigeria as well as media gurus just as they did in other African countries.



“What we did in Nigeria was to make some friends in the media who made sure they were always promoting our content in the media as well as Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and other places. So, what we do most of the time to make sure we have these people who help us and for this very song we were very consistent hence the results we are seeing,” he added.