George Quaye solicits love, fairness for Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing

George Quaye prays for Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing needs our support - George Quaye to Ghanaians



George Quaye defends Joyce Blessing amidst drunk video saga



Popular media personality cum actor, George Quaye, has observed that Ghanaians have not been fair to Joyce Blessing who is currently going through turbulent times in her career and private life.



Joyce Blessing has been entangled in back-to-back controversies particularly surrounding her marriage which has been on life support since 2020.



From issues resulting in the separation from her husband to DNA results proving that one of their kids isn’t her husband’s and a drunk video of her that recently made rounds on the internet, Joyce Blessing has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.



However, George Quaye thinks the gospel singer hasn’t received as much love and care from the majority of Ghanaians.

According to him, some industry stakeholders like himself are yet to even reach out to her to at least, issue some words of comfort and ask about her well-being.



“Look, our sister has gone through a lot. And I think we all have not been fair to her. Okay, let me say George Quaye, as a person, has not been fair to her. I’ve never picked up the phone to reach out to her and ask how she’s doing. I’m asking, who has done that? Who has reached out to her?” he quizzed DJ Premier Anigye mmere on Onua Fm.



George Quaye added that the average Ghanaian does not take psychological health seriously, a situation which he described as unjust.



“What she’s gone through may be eating her up. In this country, we joke about psychological issues and it’s not fair. Elsewhere, things have driven people to suicide. Luckily for us, we are not like that. Maybe because of our upbringing and the challenges we go through as children.



"But our sister is going through a lot. It’s not child’s play. It’s not easy. In such a scandal and your ex-husband is in the picture, muddying the situation. You are being discussed in the media on social media. She is suffering a lot. So if we can pray for her, let’s do it and help her. This is not the time to talk about her brand,” he stated.



He, however, summed up his comments with some words of hope and encouragement to the embattled gospel singer.

“We all know what is going on in the media about you, ABC, but be strong. Everything will be okay. We are praying for you. A little encouragement is all you need, a little support.”



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







EB/BOG