Get a university degree or diploma – UK-based artiste advises

Ghanaian UK-based singer and songwriter, Marco Lowrey

Ghanaian UK-based singer and songwriter Marco Lowrey has advised his colleagues in the entertainment and sports fraternity to at least attain a university degree or diploma certificate.

Marco, who is currently in Ghana, shared this piece of advice in an interview with Y 107.9 FM’s Kokonsa Kester during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show. He advised that artistes and professionals would have backups or some certifications to fall on what they experienced a hard time in their careers.



“I am a person that believes you should have an education, no matter what the situation. As a professional in the fields of entertainment and sports, you should at least have a Diploma or, better still, a degree you can fall on when times are hard”.



He added that attaining a university degree as prescribed by his parents allowed him to pursue his dream career with the blessings of his dad.

“My parents urged me to graduate school, which I did and has been helpful to me, but after I had done what was required of me, I told my dad I wanted to pursue music, and knowing it was my greatest interest, he gave me his blessings”.



Marco Lowrey is currently in Ghana and on tour to promote his newest single ‘Money Motivation 2.0’.