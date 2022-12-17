Get it together before we lose it all – Kojo Manuel cautions Ghanaian event organizers

Event host, Kojo Manuel

Ghana’s unrivalled event host and hypeman, Kojo Manuel, has charged Ghanaian event organizers to maintain high-quality productions and give patrons an experience of a lifetime worth their money.

Coming off a disastrous Wizkid Live Concert that left fans frustrated, Kojo Manuel believes that some Ghanaian event organizers are “sleeping on the craft and letting patrons down” due to the lack of competition from neighbouring cities across the continent.



Host of Y107.9 FM’s Dryve Of Your Life show earlier described the current period as the “Golden era of events” in Ghana and across the globe. However, he believes that Ghanaian organizers are failing to take advantage of the benefit of the industry.



“We’re leaving in the golden era of events because the whole world understands that in December they’re moving to Accra, Ghana. The creative industry is supposed to benefit from this and we’re supposed to produce better shows to level the playing field,” he stated.



He opined that should other African cities indulge themselves in the current trend in Ghana, the attention on Ghana will fade away and become difficult to rekindle the city’s prominence.

Kojo Manuel advised event organizers and creative curators to put a stop to the discriminatory culture against fellow creative natives.



“If a city like Johannesburg gets this attention it’s over for us. If South Africa steps up even if Nigeria, Abuja, Lagos gets up it’s over for Accra. Everyone envies Ghana for what we’ve done but I feel like we’re playing with it. I can have DJs come and it’s like they’re going to treat foreign DJs and artiste better than ours and I’m there like, Yo! These are not even events by foreigners but by Ghanaians, our own people treating some of us this bad,” he lamented.



Ghana over the past couple of years has been flooded with intriguing events during the December festive season and this year promises to be no different.



Many patronized and enjoyed events with YFM’s “#YHolidayHavoc” including popular shows like Wildaland, Afrochella, “Taste of Ghana 3.0”, Tangolla Festival and Afronation among several others.