Get out there and work – KK Fosu charges on ‘lazy’ Ghanaian youth complaining

KK Fosu

Highlife artiste, KK Fosu born Kaakyire Kwame Fosu has advised the youth to find something to do on their own because there are those who are making money everyday in Ghana.

According to the ‘Sudwe’ hitmaker, the youth shouldn’t just sit idle and complain but strive hard to make things work for them because the system in the country has changed drastically.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show, KK Fosu said despite people making claims that times are hard in Ghana others are also making it big on a daily basis.



“Those who are making money are making money so if you won’t be wild as an individual and realize that you want to do something to make money on your own we’ll stay like this,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

“We shouldn’t depend on anybody because Ghana will continue to be like this for a long time to come because the system has changed drastically since the days of Kwame Nkrumah,” he told Amansan Krakye.



KK Fosu is currently promoting his new single titled ‘KoteK3se’ and was recently spotted in France performing during Ghana’s 65th-anniversary celebrations.