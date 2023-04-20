Getting back in the Korle Lagoon will be a miraculous experience – Wanlov

Wan luv with others participated in the swim expedition

Hiplife musician Wanlov is advocating for Ghanaians to protect our water bodies.

The ‘Konkonsa’ hitmaker did not want to slow down when he joined Yvette Tetteh and over 35 swimmers on the Volta Lake on Sunday.



While the swim expedition took place in Akosombo, the OR Foundation’s goal is to also have Accra’s Korle Lagoon swimmable again within the next five years. In a show of support for this important mission, Wanlov swam 3km along the Volta Lake a stark contrast to the waters of the Korle Lagoon.



In an effort to protect our water bodies from textile waste, Wanlov also helped advocate for best practices. He recounts a childhood memory of swimming in the Korle years ago.



“It is my civic duty to support my colleagues who are doing something commendable by raising awareness about our water bodies and their importance. It was a no-brainer to come and test my limit, and now I am ready for more clean rivers. The Korle Lagoon is a water body close to my heart because I grew up in Laterbiokoshie, and I used to swim in it when I was a kid. There was no plastic or toxic substance in it at the time. It will be a miracle for me to see people swim in the Korle again”, he said.

On Sunday, participants had the opportunity to witness Yvette’s journey through the Volta Lake, where she has so far completed 75% of the 450km swim, beginning at Buipe and ending at Ada. Participants were able to swim alongside Yvette, with the assistance of the Bravehearts expedition’s kayak team, who provided boat rides for those who wished to take in the tranquil environment.



Along the way, the boat ‘The Woman That Does Not Fear’ attracted the attention of many people who wanted to know more. Panel Discussions were also held by the crew to let participants get a feel for how life is on the boat, what the team does on a daily basis, how they face challenges, and how amazing it is to interact with local communities.



According to research, the Global North has run out of landfills and is not concerned about slowing down the excess production/profits of the fashion companies. This affects Kantamanto because the Global North sells high-quality items and then exports low-quality products to Ghana, claiming its charity or recycling. Global waste then becomes a local problem, a financial burden, and an environmental issue.



The Agbeti Living Water swim is powered by the OR Foundation as part of the campaign to #StopWasteColonialism.