GhGossip’s Kofi Cephas named among top 50 bloggers in Ghana

Kofi Cephas made the top 50 mark

Source: Andy Ashong

Ghanaian entity, Avance Media dropped the list for the top 50 bloggers in Ghana a few days ago.

The list contained some of Ghana’s finest bloggers and fortunately, GhGossip’s Kofi Cephas was part of the 50.



He was adjudged the 12th best blogger in Ghana, an achievement he has been able to sustain for quite a number of years.



In 2020, he and his fellow team member, Dennis Agyapong Boateng who is widely known as Bruno Denise were ranked 7th in the list released by Avance Media.



This year, Avance Media organized the event with Woodin and Verna Natural Mineral Water as partners. This was the third edition of the annual ranking of bloggers and it was held at the San Marino Hotel on July 28.

The ranking which was initiated by Avance Media in 2018 has received several commendations from industry players and brands as the premier rating scheme for Ghanaian bloggers across various sectors who are selected to be celebrated for their works in the blogging industry.



All the bloggers on the list were rewarded with products from premier fashion brand, Woodin.



The event also witnessed an awards presentation segment as all the top 50 bloggers were awarded for the feats chalked in the year under review.