Ghana Actors Guild is useless, it must be dissolved - Mikki Osei Berko claims

Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as ‘Dada Boat’, has called for the dissolution of the Ghana Actors Guild.



Bemoaning the dormancy of the guild, ‘Dada Boat’ said the group has been a huge disappointment to actors in the country.



The inactivity of the guild has been an issue of major concern as major stakeholders in the movie industry have ‘lost hope’ in it since its inception.



The likes of Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, veteran actor Abeiku Sagoe and many others have questioned the competence and the benefits of the guild to actors in the country.

On the back of these assertions, Micky Osei Berko in an interview on Peace FM said: “I don’t know the use of the Actors Guild; they are a big disappointment. They are part of the reasons actors are poor and some people have lost interest in acting. What have they done for us since they assumed office four years ago? Some of us basically live on acting and nothing else."



“The leaders of the Actors Guild are always in court fighting over issues that will not benefit actors in Ghana. Why were they voted for? They are there to serve their selfish interests instead of the actors,” he added.



Since 2018, the Ghana Actors Guild has not been able to hold elections for new leadership as some members including Abeiku Sagoe, Henry Harding (Papa Nii) and Mercy Asiedu took the leadership to court.



They secured an injunction on the 2018 elections saying the process had not been democratic citing the unavailability of a voters register for members on the morning of the poll, side-lining of executives by President Sammy Fiscian among others.



