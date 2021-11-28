Ghana DJ Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Ghana DJ Awards was instituted in 2013

2021 Ghana DJs Awards held

DJs honoured at Ghana DJs Awards



DJ Vyrusky crowned DJ of the Year 2021<



Organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards have announced winners for this year’s edition of the scheme.



The announcement was done on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre. The winners included DJ Vyrusky, DJ Xpliph, Ohemaa Woyegye and DJ Switch.



Established in 2013, the Ghana DJ Awards is a scheme “created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs), as well as to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavor”.



The main objective, organisers say “is to recognize the electronic dance music scene, and seek to let the world know that the art of DJ’ing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall Music and Entertainment industry.”



Below is the list of winners as published on the Ghana DJ Awards website.



DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR



DJ Sly feat. Fameye – Strategy



DJ DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR



DJ Dials



MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR



Abeiku Sarkcess

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Vyrusky



ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Xpliph – Mr Drew



SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Tality



BEST MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Rampage



MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR



Cups & Bass (Afrobeats & Asakaa) – DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel



VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR



DJ Xpliph



FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye



MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR



Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM



FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ MJ



DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR



Touch It – KiDi



PUB DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge



CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Kkrackk – Club Onyx



REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR



King Lagazee – Hitz 103.9FM

AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR



Mr Shark



HIGH LIFE DJ OF THE YEAR



Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM



GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR



Franky 5 – Hitz FM



BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (GHANAIAN)



DJ Mixmaster Berto (USA)



BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ



DJames



RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR



Papa Bills



YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch



BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE



DJ Vyrusky



BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE



Mr Kaxtro



BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE



DJ Tobile



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD



Paul Ankrah aka B’Lei



DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Vyrusky