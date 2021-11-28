0
Ghana DJ Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Ghana DJ Awards Banner 1536x1152 Ghana DJ Awards was instituted in 2013

Sun, 28 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards have announced winners for this year’s edition of the scheme.

The announcement was done on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre. The winners included DJ Vyrusky, DJ Xpliph, Ohemaa Woyegye and DJ Switch.

Established in 2013, the Ghana DJ Awards is a scheme “created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs), as well as to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavor”.

The main objective, organisers say “is to recognize the electronic dance music scene, and seek to let the world know that the art of DJ’ing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall Music and Entertainment industry.”

Below is the list of winners as published on the Ghana DJ Awards website.

DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Sly feat. Fameye – Strategy

DJ DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

DJ Dials

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Sarkcess

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph – Mr Drew

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Tality

BEST MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Rampage

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Cups & Bass (Afrobeats & Asakaa) – DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel

VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph

FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye

MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ MJ

DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR

Touch It – KiDi

PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge

CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Kkrackk – Club Onyx

REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR

King Lagazee – Hitz 103.9FM

AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr Shark

HIGH LIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

Franky 5 – Hitz FM

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (GHANAIAN)

DJ Mixmaster Berto (USA)

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ

DJames

RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Papa Bills

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch

BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE

DJ Vyrusky

BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE

Mr Kaxtro

BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE

DJ Tobile

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Paul Ankrah aka B’Lei

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

