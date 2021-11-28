Ghana DJ Awards 2021: Full list of winners

2021 Ghana DJs Awards held
DJs honoured at Ghana DJs Awards
DJ Vyrusky crowned DJ of the Year 2021<
Organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards have announced winners for this year’s edition of the scheme.
The announcement was done on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre. The winners included DJ Vyrusky, DJ Xpliph, Ohemaa Woyegye and DJ Switch.
Established in 2013, the Ghana DJ Awards is a scheme “created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs), as well as to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavor”.
The main objective, organisers say “is to recognize the electronic dance music scene, and seek to let the world know that the art of DJ’ing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall Music and Entertainment industry.”
Below is the list of winners as published on the Ghana DJ Awards website.
DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
DJ Sly feat. Fameye – Strategy
DJ DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
DJ Dials
MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
Abeiku Sarkcess
EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky
ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Xpliph – Mr Drew
SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Tality
BEST MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Rampage
MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Cups & Bass (Afrobeats & Asakaa) – DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel
VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR
DJ Xpliph
FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Ohemaa Woyegye
MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM
FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ MJ
DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR
Touch It – KiDi
PUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge
CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Kkrackk – Club Onyx
REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR
King Lagazee – Hitz 103.9FM
AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR
Mr Shark
HIGH LIFE DJ OF THE YEAR
Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM
GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
Franky 5 – Hitz FM
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (GHANAIAN)
DJ Mixmaster Berto (USA)
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ
DJames
RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Papa Bills
YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Switch
BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE
DJ Vyrusky
BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE
Mr Kaxtro
BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE
DJ Tobile
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Paul Ankrah aka B’Lei
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky