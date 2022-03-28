Ghana DJ Awards partners Ghana Library Authority to promote reading

Executive Producer of the Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Quaye

Source: Merqury Quaye, Contributor

Merqury Republic, organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards Festival, have signed a partnership agreement with the Ghana Library Authority to promote reading among Disc Jockeys and other creative artists in Ghana.

Inspired by the 2022 “Year of Books” declaration by the Ghana Library Authority, the partnership will support the learning and research needs of DJs and the creative arts community across Ghana while promoting reading.



According to Merqury Quaye, Executive Producer of the Ghana DJ Awards, plans are in place for events and activities which will create platforms for reading, provide resources, encourage reading and enable DJs and other creatives for development. “This exciting and strategic collaborative partnership is an important part of building a national reading agenda”, he added.



To ensure that researchers and learners have sustainable and convenient access to books beyond the Ghana DJ Awards festival, Ghana Library Authority will promote its new web application, Ghana Digital Library App, downloadable on AppStore and PlayStore, to creatives.



“Disc Jockeying is more than mixing songs. It’s broad. DJs need to learn about music, know about the instruments used in making music, get abreast with music terminology, and, most importantly, read about the musicians whose songs we play. We know the importance of this project to DJs and other related creative artists and will seek to engage the whole community. We also implore all other stakeholders to join this holistic campaign which promotes literacy in the creative arts industry in Ghana”, Mercury said.

“We are very excited to partner with the Merqury Republic to champion learning and reading among DJs and other creatives”, Mr. Essuman said during the ceremony.



The Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) has declared 2022, as the ‘Year of Books’ under the theme “Libraries as Community Anchors for Transformation” as a prelude to Accra being declared the World Book Capital in 2023 by UNESCO.



2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the annual Ghana DJ Awards Festival. Organizers are expected to announce activities during the second quarter of the year.