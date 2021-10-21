Ghana Event Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Some personalities at the event

Over the weekend, organisers of the annual Ghana Event Awards announced winners for the 2021 edition.

The event was held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra. Winners included DJ Vyrusky, Diana Antwi Hamilton and Kojo Manuel.



Check out the winners of the 4th GEA below.



Regional Event of the Year - Upper West Creative Art Awards



Event Entertainer of the Year – Diana Hamilton



Event of the Year – Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards



Best Event Company of the Year – Genet Services

Best Event Venue of the Year – (Accra City Hotel)



Event Influencer of the Year (Blogger) – Ronnie Is Everywhere



Best Event Security of the Year – Asuavo Security



Ghana’s Favorite Event – 3music Awards



Event Mc of the Year (Female)- Mzgee



Event Photographer of the Year – Manuel Photography

Csr Event of the Year - Mask4all Charity Concert



Event MC of the Year (Male) – Nathaniel Attoh



Event DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky



Youth Event of the Year – Ghana Tertiary Awards



Most Prestigious of the Year - Rhythms On Da Runway



Most Influential Event of the Year - Ghana Outstanding Women Awards

Best Virtual Event of the Year – Exclusive Men Of The Africa Awards



Best Event Setup of the Year – Vodafone Ghana Music Awards



Best Event Venue of the Year (Dome, Garden, Conference Hall) – Underbridge Event Centre



Best Event Venue (Bar/Lounge) – Front/Back Accra



Event Hypeman of the Year – Kojo Manuel



Experiential Company of the Year – Btl Africa

Emerging Event of the Year - Upper West Creative Arts Awards



Corporate Event of the Year – Charted Institute Of Marketing Ghana Awards



Event Sponsor of the Year - Adonko Next Level Energy Drink