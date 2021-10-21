Ghana Event Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Over the weekend, organisers of the annual Ghana Event Awards announced winners for the 2021 edition.
The event was held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra. Winners included DJ Vyrusky, Diana Antwi Hamilton and Kojo Manuel.
Check out the winners of the 4th GEA below.
Regional Event of the Year - Upper West Creative Art Awards
Event Entertainer of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Event of the Year – Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards
Best Event Company of the Year – Genet Services
Best Event Venue of the Year – (Accra City Hotel)
Event Influencer of the Year (Blogger) – Ronnie Is Everywhere
Best Event Security of the Year – Asuavo Security
Ghana’s Favorite Event – 3music Awards
Event Mc of the Year (Female)- Mzgee
Event Photographer of the Year – Manuel Photography
Csr Event of the Year - Mask4all Charity Concert
Event MC of the Year (Male) – Nathaniel Attoh
Event DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky
Youth Event of the Year – Ghana Tertiary Awards
Most Prestigious of the Year - Rhythms On Da Runway
Most Influential Event of the Year - Ghana Outstanding Women Awards
Best Virtual Event of the Year – Exclusive Men Of The Africa Awards
Best Event Setup of the Year – Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Best Event Venue of the Year (Dome, Garden, Conference Hall) – Underbridge Event Centre
Best Event Venue (Bar/Lounge) – Front/Back Accra
Event Hypeman of the Year – Kojo Manuel
Experiential Company of the Year – Btl Africa
Emerging Event of the Year - Upper West Creative Arts Awards
Corporate Event of the Year – Charted Institute Of Marketing Ghana Awards
Event Sponsor of the Year - Adonko Next Level Energy Drink