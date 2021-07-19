Ghana Event Awards 2021 official launch and nominees announcement

The event is slated for July 30, 2021

Source: Kelvin Kenneth, Contributor

The prestigious 4th edition of Ghana Event Awards are set to officially launch and announce the nominees for this year's edition. Awards that celebrate and acknowledge Ghanaian event industry space.

Ghana Event Awards is an annual awards scheme that seeks to honour and celebrate every unique indigenous event and organizer who has excelled in event management across the country.



Ghana Event Awards is slated for July 30, 2021, and will take place at the Silver Star Towers Airport, 7pm sharp.



Honouring event excellence, this year's edition promises to be very exciting and unique thus will have lots of activities during the event such as:



Announcing the theme song for the awards.

Announcing the new categories.



Announcing nominees.



Announcing event partners and board members.



Announcing honouring awardee.