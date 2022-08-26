Ghana Gospel Music Awards: Mama Boat gets nominated

Musician, Mama Boat

Source: Dan Lartey

Inspirational Gospel singer and counselor, Mama Boat has been nominated in the Gospel New Artiste of the Year category at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards scheme.

The “Hye Me Ma” singer, who is also the proprietress of Temple Academy Montessori, at Kasoa, is one of the best songwriters in Ghana making pundits endorse her nomination.



The sensational Gospel singer, who has promised to release a lot of good songs this year and has an album coming up for lovers of her good music will be in competition with the likes of Papa Owura, Magnus, Lady Ophelia, Prophet Joseph Atarah and Aduhemaa in the Gospel New Artiste of the Year category.

The fifth year running of this prestigious awards scheme, established by Global Expert Recovery, aims at celebrating and rewarding outstanding Ghanaian gospel artistes in the country and diaspora.



