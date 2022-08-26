0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghana Gospel Music Awards: Mama Boat nominated

Mama Boat Mb.jfif Musician, Mama Boat

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: Dan Lartey

Inspirational Gospel singer and counselor, Mama Boat has been nominated in the Gospel New Artiste of the Year category at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards scheme.

The “Hye Me Ma” singer, who is also the proprietress of Temple Academy Montessori, at Kasoa, is one of the best songwriters in Ghana making pundits endorse her nomination.

The sensational Gospel singer, who has promised to release a lot of good songs this year and has an album coming up for lovers of her good music will be in competition with the likes of Papa Owura, Magnus, Lady Ophelia, Prophet Joseph Atarah and Aduhemaa in the Gospel New Artiste of the Year category.

The fifth year running of this prestigious awards scheme, established by Global Expert Recovery, aims at celebrating and rewarding outstanding Ghanaian gospel artistes in the country and diaspora. 

Source: Dan Lartey
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Fire officer caught on CCTV shoplifting
Profile of Inusah Fuseini’s ‘embattled’ son
Major projects Akufo-Addo promised that may not come to pass
Hopeson Adorye jabs Atta Akyea over Bawumia
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’