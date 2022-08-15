Ghana Gospel Music Awards: Minister Yvonne nominated in 'Gospel Artiste of the Year-Diaspora' category

Minister Yvonne

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah

A little over a month after winning the “Female Songwriter of Excellence” award at the famous Maranatha Awards in the USA, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah popularly known as Minister Yvonne, has been nominated by the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards for their upcoming Christian music awards.

Now in its fifth year, the awards scheme, established by Global Expert Recovery, celebrates outstanding Ghanaian gospel acts in the country and diaspora.



The prestigious awards ceremony is expected to take place in August 2022.



The Gospel musician who doubles as a Human Resource Specialist with the British Armed Forces was nominated in the category of the Gospel Artiste of the Year-Diaspora.



An excited Minister Yvonne reacted to the nomination: “This nomination could only have come through the Spirit of God and not man. As I have said before, this YAT Ministry was born from the Spirit and it is soaring on the wings of the Holy Ghost. I am grateful to everyone who has supported us, the churches, the ministers who have invited me into their churches and those that have taken the songs to the ends of the earth, and the many people it continues to be a blessing to.”

The celebrated UK-based singer-songwriter, powerhouse vocalist and enchanting performer has been rocking several churches and social gatherings platforms in the UK with her soul-lifting and destiny-changing songs such as “Besuka” and “Conqueror”.



What is remarkable about this nomination is that it is an event celebrating the very best in music and the arts; proof that Minister Yvonne’s light is shining very brightly and affecting the world to the glory of God.



In March 2022, Minister Yvonne also became the first-ever Ghanaian female Gospel artiste artist to get featured on BBC Music Introducing, one of the UK’s biggest, fastest-growing, and most exciting music industry events.