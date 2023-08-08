Ghana International Book Fair 2023 to host Yvonne Nelson for a book signing session

Ghanaian actress cum producer, Yvonne Nelson

Source: Oswald Okaitei

The icon-author who has created a ‘talk-about-book’ buzz in Ghana, Yvonne Nelson, author of ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’ among many celebrities will be at this year’s edition of the biggest literary event in Ghana, Ghana International Book Fair scheduled to take place at the Accra International Book Fair.

The Book Fair, the 20th edition, which is set to take off from the 10th of to 13th August 2023 coincides with UNESCO’s Accra World Book Capital and for that reason it comes with colourful additions to its original activities.



Among the many interesting activities designed to excite participants is a Book Signing session with Yvonne Nelson, one of the authors of the moment.



The session, slated for Saturday, 12 August,2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon will give individuals who have purchased the legendary actress and filmmaker’s memoir the opportunity to have her autograph for them, take pictures and chitchat with her.



This session will be the next big one after the Ghana International Book Fair Personality of the Year 2023 on Friday evening which will be to honour and celebrate HE Mr Abdourahamanne Diallo, the Country Representative of UNESCO Ghana for his tremendous support for the promotion of creative, cultural and literary landscape in Ghana.



The session is organized by the Ghana Association of Writers in partnership with the Ghana International Book Fair secretariat and supported by Read Ghana Read Consult.

Other sessions with icons who in recent times have caused effective ripples in the world of books include “Deep Conversations with Oheneyere Gifty Anti” on Thursday, 10 August, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm, Read & Converse with Asamoah Gyan and then the legendary Adjetey Annang will close the fair on Sunday , 13 August, 2023 also with a session dubbed “Celebrity-Author & Readers Connect with Adjetey Annang”.



The Ghana International Book Fair is organised annually to celebrate the rich Ghanaian culture through books and reading. The Book Fair focuses on the promotion of reading and literacy at all levels for human and national development.



Other activities to be seen at the Fair include Reading with Champions (as Clemento Suarez (renowned young Ghanaian comedian), Naa Dedei Botchwey (Ghana Most Beautiful Queen 2020), Kate Addo (Director of the Public Affairs of the Parliament of Ghana), Ruby Goka (Dentist and international award winning author) and others); writing & publishing workshops; Inter-schools debate competition; Hi-Schools Poetry Contest; Read to Play (video games) and exhibition and sales of books.



It officially begins on Thursday, 10th August, 2023 with an Opening Ceremony at 9:00 am and closes on Sunday, 13 August. For each day sessions commence at 9:00 am and close at 6:00 pm. The theme for this year’s edition is ““Reading to connect minds for social transformation”. As always participation is free.