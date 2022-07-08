0
Ghana Media Music and Dinner fixed for July 30

MMD.jpeg The event is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre

Fri, 8 Jul 2022

The annual Ghana Media Music and Dinner Night has been fixed for July 30, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Organisers of the event, Lakeside Village and Net Village, subsidiaries of Net 36 Vista have said, the dinner gala seeks to foster networking among members in the media fraternity.

CEO of Net 36 Vister Dr Benard BNA Yartey said “We realise our brothers and sisters on the media front go through so much, they don’t have social lives. We thought it prudent to put this together for them to make merry and deepen their already existing healthy relationship.

“It’s going to be the first of its kind, there will be a lot to eat, drink, dance and merrymaking, journalists worldwide go through a lot of stress, the primary objective is to destress them.”

The event has received support by way of partnerships from Rosewood Residence, UK, Trap (The Radio Advertising People), Forward Media Group, UMB (Universal Merchant Bank).

