Ghana Modest Fashion Week launched in Accra to encourage diversity

The second edition of Ghana Modest Fashion Week has been successfully launched in Accra.

The event dubbed; "Evolution of Fashion" (Fashion Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow), seeks to encourage diversity and provide an opportunity for more Muslim women to venture into fashion and modelling.



Activities marking the Ghana Modest Fashion Week which will be held at the International Conference Centre, include an exhibition, fashion seminar and a fashion show to climax.

Creative designers will get the opportunity to explore evolution as a concept of growth in mindset, human development and economic opportunity in fashion.



Addressing the media at the launch, Theban CEO of Shamfiz J Company Limited, Hajia Adiza Bala Faila, noted that the fashion and modelling industry has come to stay and that it needs to be upgraded to suit modern trends.