Ghana Music Awards - UK: Minister Yvonne nominated for best Gospel Artiste of the Year

Ghanaian UK-based Gospel Musician , Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah, Contributor

Nominations for the 5th Edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK were announced on 23rd July 2021 in Accra, Ghana at the La Palm Beach Hotel with some Ghanaian artists featuring in different categories.

UK-based Gospel sensation, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah who is currently rocking the UK Gospel screens and topping charts with her soul-edifying gospel songs is on the list for the 2021 awards edition by the Academy Board.



Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah’s previous body of work, “Besuka” got the nod.



The singer-songwriter is nominated under two major categories UK-Based Best Gospel Artiste and Best Song of the Year categories alongside other entertainers like Suzie Sam, Alice Mckenzie, and Yaw Boateng.

Already, the song “Besuka” has received wider acclamation and laurels including winning the Best International Video of the Year award organized by WWGMVA in the UK in last year August 2020.



The outstanding vocalist who doubles as HR Specialist with the British Armed Forces is currently in Ghana promoting her latest single “Shidaa” (Ga word for Thanksgiving) featuring MOG MUSIC. The new song is out and available on all digital stores.