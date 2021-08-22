Ghana Music Awards USA 2021: Full list of winners

The 2021 edition of Ghana Music Awards USA was held in New Jersey

The 2021 Ghana Music Awards USA has been held with gospel musician Diana Hamilton sweeping three awards, including the coveted Artiste of the Year.

Held in New Jersey, Saturday, August 21, the event saw performances from Samini and other seasoned musicians.



Below is the full list of winners:



Artiste of the year – Diana Hamilton



Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton



Gospel Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor



Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG Music



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Adina



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy



HipHop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Amerado

Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling (Keche)



Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Behind the Scene)



AfroBeat/Afro Pop Artiste of the Year – KiDi



AfroBeat/Afro Pop Song of the Year – Say Cheese (KiDi)



Group of the Year – Keche

New Artiste of the Year – Mr Drew



US-based Afro Pop Song of the Year – Jay Baba



US-based Afro Pop Artiste – Jamin Beatz



US-based Gospel Song of the Year – Rita Queen



US-based Female Artiste of the Year – Millicent Yankey

US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year – Herty Corgie



US-based Female Vocalist of the Year – Herty Corgie



US-based Rapper of the Year – Nana NYC



US-based Music Video of the year – Millicent Yankey



US-based Best Collaboration of the year – Bra Collins