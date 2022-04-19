Ghana Music Awards-USA 2022: Full list of nominees

Six musicians competing in the Artiste of the Year category

The nominees for the 3rd edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA have been announced at the Grand Roosevelt Ballroom in Yonkers New York.

The main event, slated for August 20, 2022, at the plush Lincoln Theater, Columbus Ohio, is dubbed ‘The Music Matters’.



Below is the full list of nominees.



Artist of the Year



Black Sherif



KiDi



Kuami Eugene



Sarkodie



Stonebwoy



Kofi Kinaata



Best Female Vocalist of the Year



‘Overflow’ – Efe Grace



‘Odi Yompo’ – Empress Gifty



‘Do It Lord’ – Diana Hamilton



‘The Glory’ – Obaapa Christy



‘Coming Home’ – MzVee



‘Oti me mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy



‘Only You’ – Celestine Donkor



Best Male Vocalist of the Year



‘Available (remix) – Camidoh



‘Ye Obua Mi’ – Joe Mettle



‘Mon Bebe’ – KiDi



‘Slow Down’ – King Promise



‘Yekun’ – Kuami Eugene

‘Mepawokyew’ – Akwaboah



‘Yesu’ – MOG Music



‘Second Sermond’ – Black Sherif



New Act of the Year



Black Sherif



Kwame Yogot



Kweku Darlington



Mona 4reall



Nanky



Scott Evans



S3fa



Amaarae



Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year



Amaarae



KiDi



Darkovibes



S3fa



King Promise



Gyakie



Camidoh



Wendy Shay



Mr Drew



Fan Army of the Year

AMG Beyond Kontrol



BHIM Nation



Die-hard Fans of Lumba



High-grade Family



Sark Nation



Shatta Movement.



Team DH



Team Move



Gadam Nation Army



Gospel Artiste of the Year



Akesse Brempong



Celestine Donkor



Diana Hamilton



Empress Gifty



Joe Mettle



Obaapa Christy



Ohemaa Mercy



MOG Music



Highlife Artiste of the Year



Akwaboah



Cina Soul



Fameye



Kofi Kinaata

Kwabena Kwabena



Kuami Eugene



Bisa K’dei



Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year



Amerado



Black Sherif



D-Black



Kofi Jamar



Okyeame Kwame



Medikal



Sarkodie



Producer of the Year



Kaywa



Kuami Eugene (Rockstar Made it)



Master Garzy



Mog Beatz



Richie Mensah



Streetbeatz



Beatz Vampire



Rapper of the Year



Amerado – ‘Best Rapper’



Eno Barony – ‘God Is A Woman’ ft. Efya



Lyrical Joe – ‘5th August’

Medikal – ‘Stop It’



Sarkodie – ‘Rollies N Cigars’



Strongman – ‘Flawless’



Obibini – ‘Wudini’



Teephlow – ‘Wontease3’



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year



Epixode



Larruso



Samini



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy



Most Popular Song of the Year



‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene



‘Touch It’ – KiDi



‘Mood’ – Mr Drew



‘Echoke’ – S3fa ft Mr Drew



‘Second Sermon’ – Black Sherif



‘Je M’Appelle’ – Darkovibes ft Davido



‘Slow Down’ – King Promise



‘Ote Me Mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music



‘Abodi3’ – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene



‘Thy Grace’ – Kofi Kinaata



‘Kom’ – Fancy Gadam