0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghana Music Awards-USA 2022: Full list of nominees

Gmausa22 Six musicians competing in the Artiste of the Year category

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The nominees for the 3rd edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA have been announced at the Grand Roosevelt Ballroom in Yonkers New York.

The main event, slated for August 20, 2022, at the plush Lincoln Theater, Columbus Ohio, is dubbed ‘The Music Matters’.

Below is the full list of nominees.

Artist of the Year

Black Sherif

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Kofi Kinaata

Best Female Vocalist of the Year

‘Overflow’ – Efe Grace

‘Odi Yompo’ – Empress Gifty

‘Do It Lord’ – Diana Hamilton

‘The Glory’ – Obaapa Christy

‘Coming Home’ – MzVee

‘Oti me mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy

‘Only You’ – Celestine Donkor

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

‘Available (remix) – Camidoh

‘Ye Obua Mi’ – Joe Mettle

‘Mon Bebe’ – KiDi

‘Slow Down’ – King Promise

‘Yekun’ – Kuami Eugene

‘Mepawokyew’ – Akwaboah

‘Yesu’ – MOG Music

‘Second Sermond’ – Black Sherif

New Act of the Year

Black Sherif

Kwame Yogot

Kweku Darlington

Mona 4reall

Nanky

Scott Evans

S3fa

Amaarae

Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year

Amaarae

KiDi

Darkovibes

S3fa

King Promise

Gyakie

Camidoh

Wendy Shay

Mr Drew

Fan Army of the Year

AMG Beyond Kontrol

BHIM Nation

Die-hard Fans of Lumba

High-grade Family

Sark Nation

Shatta Movement.

Team DH

Team Move

Gadam Nation Army

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Akesse Brempong

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Empress Gifty

Joe Mettle

Obaapa Christy

Ohemaa Mercy

MOG Music

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Akwaboah

Cina Soul

Fameye

Kofi Kinaata

Kwabena Kwabena

Kuami Eugene

Bisa K’dei

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year

Amerado

Black Sherif

D-Black

Kofi Jamar

Okyeame Kwame

Medikal

Sarkodie

Producer of the Year

Kaywa

Kuami Eugene (Rockstar Made it)

Master Garzy

Mog Beatz

Richie Mensah

Streetbeatz

Beatz Vampire

Rapper of the Year

Amerado – ‘Best Rapper’

Eno Barony – ‘God Is A Woman’ ft. Efya

Lyrical Joe – ‘5th August’

Medikal – ‘Stop It’

Sarkodie – ‘Rollies N Cigars’

Strongman – ‘Flawless’

Obibini – ‘Wudini’

Teephlow – ‘Wontease3’

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Epixode

Larruso

Samini

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Most Popular Song of the Year

‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene

‘Touch It’ – KiDi

‘Mood’ – Mr Drew

‘Echoke’ – S3fa ft Mr Drew

‘Second Sermon’ – Black Sherif

‘Je M’Appelle’ – Darkovibes ft Davido

‘Slow Down’ – King Promise

‘Ote Me Mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music

‘Abodi3’ – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene

‘Thy Grace’ – Kofi Kinaata

‘Kom’ – Fancy Gadam

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children