Ghana-Naija jollof battle: Nasty Blaq makes his judgement

Nasty Blaq, Nigerian Comedian

One of Nigeria’s biggest comedians, Nasty Blaq, has given his judgment on the big debate about which tastes better between Ghanaian Jollof and Nigerian jollof.

During his short visit to Ghana, Nasty Blaq was interviewed on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show where he told host, Foster Romanus that although he has not tasted the famous Ghana jollof yet, he knows Nigerian jollof is unbeatably the best and he cannot be convinced otherwise.



“I’m just waiting to clear my schedules and then I’ll take my time to eat the Ghana jollof because I want to know how it tastes. Obviously, Nigerian jollof is better but I just want to give it a chance and see if it’ll convince me although I know it won’t convince me,” he said.



Nasty added that he has not tasted Ghana jollof yet because he wants to eat jollof from the best-recommended cook “so that Ghanaians will not say because it is Mama Kofi that cooked it, that’s why it’s not sweet. Bring your best chef”.

Further into the interview, the comedian named the one thing that he has heard about Ghana that so far, he thinks is a lie. “Ghana is not hot. That’s the only lie so far about Ghana. The way we hear about Ghana in Nigeria, it’s like Ghana is a boiling point or something but Ghana is not hot”, the comedian disclosed.



Nasty Blaq, born Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, is a Nigerian Instagram comedian, content creator, entertainer and actor. He is known for his funny skits on Instagram and has managed to gather a great amount of followers in a short period of time.