Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

Nominees for the 5th edition of the prestigious Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have been announced.

Leading the pack with 8 nominations each are musicians Diana Hamilton, MOG Music and Akesse Brempong.



The three are closely followed by Empress Gifty and Celestine Donkor who grabbed 7 nominations each.



The 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) is expected to take place in Accra in August 2022.






