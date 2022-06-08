0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghana Outstanding Women Awards launched in Accra

GOWA 2022.jpeg The prestigious annual awards gala confers honours on women

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The fifth edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) has been launched colourfully at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.

This year's edition has tentatively been fixed for September 3, 2022, at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

The prestigious annual awards gala confers honours on women who have impacted the growth of Ghana in various areas such as entrepreneurship, politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

The GOWA founding President, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, speaking at the well-organized event recounted the ups and downs that have confronted the scheme since its inception in 2018.

To her, the growth has been phenomenal and she owes it all to God, family as well as sponsors who have been with the team since day one.

She stressed that the significant role women play in nation-building cannot be overlooked, hence the award was instituted to recognise and reward their efforts.

The Chairperson of the event, veteran broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, reiterated the need to empower women by recognising their efforts.

Other guests who graced the event were Akumaa Mama Zimbi (television and radio broadcast journalist), Reverend Rose Tetteh, CEO of Chartma Herbal Centre; Charity Twumasi and Nana Yaa Konadu (Broadcast journalist) among others.

Meanwhile, nominations for the forthcoming event have opened.

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies