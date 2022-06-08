Ghana Outstanding Women Awards launched in Accra

The prestigious annual awards gala confers honours on women

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The fifth edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) has been launched colourfully at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.

This year's edition has tentatively been fixed for September 3, 2022, at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.



The prestigious annual awards gala confers honours on women who have impacted the growth of Ghana in various areas such as entrepreneurship, politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.



The GOWA founding President, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, speaking at the well-organized event recounted the ups and downs that have confronted the scheme since its inception in 2018.



To her, the growth has been phenomenal and she owes it all to God, family as well as sponsors who have been with the team since day one.

She stressed that the significant role women play in nation-building cannot be overlooked, hence the award was instituted to recognise and reward their efforts.



The Chairperson of the event, veteran broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, reiterated the need to empower women by recognising their efforts.



Other guests who graced the event were Akumaa Mama Zimbi (television and radio broadcast journalist), Reverend Rose Tetteh, CEO of Chartma Herbal Centre; Charity Twumasi and Nana Yaa Konadu (Broadcast journalist) among others.



Meanwhile, nominations for the forthcoming event have opened.