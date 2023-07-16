Ghana Party in the park festival postponed indefinitely

File photo from a previous edition of Ghana Party in the Park

Source: GNA

The world’s most exciting festival dubbed “Ghana Party In The Park” (GPTIP), in the United Kingdom (UK) has been postponed indefinitely.

The festival, which was fixed for Saturday, July 15, 2023, has been cancelled due to high risk of weather conditions forecasted by the Met Office in UK.



In a news statement shared on the Instagram page of GPTIP said, it is with deepest regrets and sadness, due to the Met Office’s severe Yellow Warning and the significant safety risks of the forecasted high winds, the event has been postponed till further notice.



It said, “we can assure you that we have explored every option before making this extreme decision and we will be contacting ticket holders directly with further updates”.

The GPTIP Team pardoned stakeholders and attendees for the unfortunate outcome, hence the agreed decision was for the safeness of all.



“We thank all of your for understanding and cooperating with us”, it said.



It urged all ticket and non-ticket holders to visit [email protected] for further enquiries.