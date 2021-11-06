Ghana Police did no wrong, it was God's plan - Shatta Wale to fans

• Shatta Wale has released a new song

• He says the police is not to be blamed for his arrest



• The singer was arrested in October over a fake gun attack



The leader of the Shatta Movement, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, also known as Shatta Wale has called on his fans not to blame the Ghana Police Service for his arrest.



On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the dancehall musician was arrested for the publication of a fake gun attack following a prophecy by Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as Jesus Ahuofe that he was going to be shot by unknown gunmen on October 18.



The singer together with three of his accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator were remanded into prison custody for a week for the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.



Shatta and his accomplices were on October 26 granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court to the tune of GH¢100,000 each.

"Nobody go wrong, make nobody think say GhanaPolice no try with what they do. It was what God wanted to happen wey it happen. Make we all give thanks, you understand," said Shatta Wale in his new song titled ' Sacrifice'.



According to the singer, he sacrificed himself to ensure that fake prophecies and prophets are eliminated from the country.



"It's been too much where young folks dey call their grandmothers witches. Prophecies dey make broken homes dey come and tins, because of prophecy, you no dey talk to your brother because they tell you say watch yourself," Shatta revealed in his song.



Listen to the song below:



